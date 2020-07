If you missed the,”Nexus Church Charlotte Pop-Up Community Grocery,” don’t worry. The Nexus Church has another free grocery giveaway this Sunday, August 2nd from 12:30 AM until 2:30 PM at 1800 Brewton Drive in Charlotte, NC. This is a first come, first serve event and supplies will be available while they last. So, get there early!

