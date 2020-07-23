Boston Red Sox Reveals Black Lives Matter Banner and Some Fans Were Not Happy With That

One of baseball’s most enduring teams has taken a bold step in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Boston Red Sox had unveiled a BLM banner on Fenway Park’s exterior on July 23.
Needless to say, it did not go over too well with some of the team’s most die hard fans, especially those who do not support the BLM movment.
Here are some of the responses below:
From Complex:
Many Bostonians and others took this opportunity to point out the fact that racism is still very much alive in the city, and that people’s reactions to the team’s decision is proof of that.
This is not the first time the Red Sox address racial injustice:
Back in June, the Red Sox released a statement addressing the racism that is prevalent in the city of and how their fans have been culprits of perpetuating it at times as well.
That tweet and statement went just as well as the new banner.
Do you think more baseball teams, including the Cleveland Indians, should do the same thing?
