Mental Health Resources:
Are you experiencing anxiety? Here are some resources for you to get help and tips to help manage anxiety.
- Hope4NC Helpline: NC 24 hour 7 days a week mental health and resilience helpline. Mental 1-855-587-3463
- Hope4Healers Helpline: Support for all Health Care, Emergency, & Child Care Workers 919-226-2002
- Crisis Text Line which help with anxiety, depression, suicide, school.: text ‘HOME’ to 741-741
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline: 1-800-950-6264
- Mental Health America Crisis Line: Text MHA to 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255
- CDC’s Manage Anxiety & Stress page
- Anxiety and Depression Association of America’s Coronavirus Anxiety Tips and Resources
Additional Mental Health Resources
Domestic Violence:
- North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 919-956-9124 or visit https://nccadv.org/contact
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
Suicide Prevention:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1 for Vets/Military
Prevention and Treatment:
- North Carolina Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-877-718-5543
- Treatment of Substance Use
- Tobacco Quitline
Additional Resources for COVID-19 and Assistance with Services
Assistance with Services
- North Carolina Resource Helpline: dial 2-1-1 or 1-888-892-1162
- NC Care 360 – Request assistance with services
- Aunt Bertha
- Resources for Seniors
COVID-19 Resources
- National Disaster Helpline: provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic 1-800-985-5990 or text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746
Food and Nutrition Assistance:
Housing Assistance:
