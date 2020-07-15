CLOSE
Trending
HomeTrending

Hospitals Instructed To Send Virus Data To Trump Administration Instead Of CDC!

President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Recently, hospitals have been instructed to send virus data to the Trump Administration instead of the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).  Personally, I think the poses an issue because we all know that the Trump Administration has been trying to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus and has continuously lied about various important issues.  My fear with the Trump Administration controlling the virus data, is that they will have full capability to alter the numbers, omit specific information or continue to blatantly lie to the American people and there is nothing we can do about it.  Click here to read the full story. 

data , Hospitals , trump , virus , virus data

Also On 105.3 RnB:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…
 21 hours ago
07.14.20
Vivica A. Fox Wants Quentin Tarantino To Cast…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Woke’ Series Promises Comedy And…
 6 days ago
07.09.20
Photos
Close