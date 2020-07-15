Hospitals Instructed To Send Virus Data To Trump Administration Instead Of CDC!

Recently, hospitals have been instructed to send virus data to the Trump Administration instead of the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Personally, I think the poses an issue because we all know that the Trump Administration has been trying to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus and has continuously lied about various important issues. My fear with the Trump Administration controlling the virus data, is that they will have full capability to alter the numbers, omit specific information or continue to blatantly lie to the American people and there is nothing we can do about it. Click here to read the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: