Here’s Why Everyone From April Reign To Khloe Kardashian Is Tweeting #MailedIt

Samantha Bee, host of TBS’ hit Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, is launching the #MailedIt Tweetathon, a call to action to save the United States Postal Service (USPS). The Tweetathon encourages people to tweet at President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin using #MailedIt. For every tweet with that hashtag, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will purchase a stamp from the USPS up to a total of 100,000–even if all that’s left are the ugly ones. The event launched today, July 1st which is National Postal Worker Day and will go until 11:59pm PST tonight.

The USPS, an independent federal agency with a sizable percentage of minorities in their workforce that you have probably never thought about except for when you’re waiting for your birthday check from your grandma to arrive, is projected to shut down permanently in October 2020 due to lack of funding. This past April, Bee released a Save the Post Office video, in which she talked about the importance of the USPS which we really can’t believe was necessary but apparently is. To support the USPS, she created a custom stamp and 140,000 were given out to fans of the show to support the initiative.

“The government is leveraging the pandemic to privatize mail deliveries,” said Samantha Bee. “President Trump and his team of vote suppressors don’t want your vote to count. He is adding the USPS to a long list of things he is afraid of, like books, stairs, and strong wind. I’m using my voice and resources to activate our fan base to enact real change because if we lose the post office I’m going to finally have to learn to use my email and I do NOT remember my password.”

This definitely looks like a dope campaign, check out some of the tweets your faves generated to help raise funds for the good ol’ P.O.

Help save the @USPS by posting a selfie mailing a letter and tagging @stevenmnuchin1 with #MailedIt. @FullFrontalSamB is going to buy a stamp for every use of the hashtag on July 1 (TODAY!). pic.twitter.com/nfoTBjm95E — April (@ReignOfApril) July 1, 2020

Help save the US Postal Service by tweeting @stevenmnuchin1 and telling him we need mail-in ballots. @FullFrontalSamB is going to buy a stamp for every use the #MailedIt hashtag on 7/1 pic.twitter.com/aZ4SA8vw9Y — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 1, 2020

To protect our elections, we must protect the @USPS. And @FullFrontalSamB is doing just that by purchasing a stamp for every use of the #MailedIt hashtag today, 7/1. Tweet your support with #MailedIt. 📬 pic.twitter.com/rqTnxdtpJv — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 1, 2020

Let's save the US Postal Service by tweeting @stevenmnuchin1 and telling him we need mail-in ballots. @FullFrontalSamB is going to buy a stamp for every use of the #MailedIt hashtag on 7/1 pic.twitter.com/AH309LdWRt — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 1, 2020

Let's save the US Postal Service by tweeting @stevenmnuchin1 and telling him we need mail-in ballots. Full Frontal is going to buy a stamp for every use of the #MailedIt hashtag on 7/1. You know what to do Twitter!! Put those fingers to work and save the USPS! #MailedIt pic.twitter.com/arZwFn8jfQ — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 1, 2020

Let's save @USPS by tweeting @stevenmnuchin1 and telling him we ALL need mail-in ballots! @FullFrontalSamB is going to buy a stamp for every use of the #MailedIt hashtag on 7/1. Join me in doing our part to save the post office? #MailedIt pic.twitter.com/Wil72T7nT3 — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) July 1, 2020

#mailedit

Today is National Postal Workers Day!

Hey @stevenmnuchin1 , do the right thing and help us save the US Postal Service. We need mail-in ballots!

Please make sure that the hundreds of thousands of people… https://t.co/p2EN9PfvF6 — Jessica Pimentel (@TheCrusher007) July 1, 2020

You can show your support for the USPS by using the hashtag #MailedIt and tweeting President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) and Secretary Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1).

Here’s Why Everyone From April Reign To Khloe Kardashian Is Tweeting #MailedIt was originally published on globalgrind.com

