It’s Not Dre Day: Dr. Dre’s Wife Has Filed For A Divorce

2020 has been a motha to say the least with the COVID-19 pandemic and there ramifications that go along with it such as masks, sheltering-in, quarantining and social distancing to name the later of it effects.  Also there has been a rise in divorces attached to the pandemic and unfortunately divorce is the case that Dr. Dre’s wife has given him.

It is being reported that Hip Hop billionaire producer and original member of the legendary Hip Hop rap group, NWA, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, 50 year old attorney Nicole Young, has filed for divorce citing  irreconcilable differences.  The couple, Andre Young (Dr. Dre) and Nicole Young have two grown children together.

The Beats by Dre creator prior to marrying Nicole Young was engaged to R&B singer Michel’le with whom they have a son together.  Dr. Dre and Michel’le allegedly broke up due to Dre’s drinking, infidelity and volatile behavior.  Dr. Dre years later apologized for his abusive behavior.

It’s Not Dre Day: Dr. Dre’s Wife Has Filed For A Divorce  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

