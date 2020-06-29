It’s Not Dre Day: Dr. Dre’s Wife Has Filed For A Divorce

2020 has been a motha to say the least with the COVID-19 pandemic and there ramifications that go along with it such as masks, sheltering-in, quarantining and social distancing to name the later of it effects. Also there has been a rise in divorces attached to the pandemic and unfortunately divorce is the case that Dr. Dre’s wife has given him.
It is being reported that Hip Hop billionaire producer and original member of the legendary Hip Hop rap group, NWA, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, 50 year old attorney Nicole Young, has filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, Andre Young (Dr. Dre) and Nicole Young have two grown children together.
The Beats by Dre creator prior to marrying Nicole Young was engaged to R&B singer Michel’le with whom they have a son together. Dr. Dre and Michel’le allegedly broke up due to Dre’s drinking, infidelity and volatile behavior. Dr. Dre years later apologized for his abusive behavior.
Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated May 22nd)
Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated May 22nd)
1. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar1 of 38
2. Patrick Ewing2 of 38
3. NFL Champion Von Miller3 of 38
4. D.C. Rapper Fat Trel4 of 38
5. Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie Towns, Passes From COVID-19 Complications5 of 38
6. Kierra Sheard reveals her grandparents are recovering from COVID-196 of 38
7. Broadway Star Brian Stokes Mitchell7 of 38
8. BabyFace8 of 38
9. BeBe Winans9 of 38
10. P!NK and son Jameson10 of 38
11. Rapper YNW Melly11 of 38
12. Chris Cuomo12 of 38
13. Brad Jordan (Scarface)13 of 38
14. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus14 of 38
15. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin15 of 38
16. Prince Charles16 of 38
17. Designer Jenny Polanco17 of 38
18. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 5918 of 38
19. Slim Thug19 of 38
20. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-1920 of 38
21. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju21 of 38
22. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood22 of 38
23. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim23 of 38
24. Harvey Weinstein24 of 38
25. Andy Cohen25 of 38
26. Marcus Smart26 of 38
27. Sean Payton27 of 38
28. Kevin Durant28 of 38
29. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell29 of 38
30. Idris Elba30 of 38
31. Rudy Gobert31 of 38
32. Doris Burke32 of 38
33. Tom Hanks33 of 38
34. Rita Wilson34 of 38
35. Donovan Mitchell35 of 38
36. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari36 of 38
37. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton37 of 38
38. Olga Kurylenko38 of 38
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
1. Noel. BSource:viaInstagram 1 of 10
2. Samaria Leah2 of 10
3. Damn Air Fresh3 of 10
4. Wrapped by Nellz4 of 10
5. House Of Nambili5 of 10
6. CR CLOTHING Co.6 of 10
7. Aloha Glamour7 of 10
8. CAAB Customs8 of 10
9. Printed Pattern People9 of 10
10. Thread By Denise10 of 10
It’s Not Dre Day: Dr. Dre’s Wife Has Filed For A Divorce was originally published on wzakcleveland.com