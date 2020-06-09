CLOSE
“Black Lives Matter” Mural In Progress In Uptown Charlotte

One  of the Queen City’s most popular streets is getting a fresh coat of paint with the message: Black Lives Matter. More than a dozen artists and groups are collaborating with the City of Charlotte for the installation. The Mayor of Washington D.C revealed a Black Lives Matters mural leading up to the White House.  She also renamed the area “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”  The City of Raleigh unveiled a similar mural earlier this week.

Here are the artists participating in Charlotte’s mural:
