Police Fired After Minneapolis Officer Kneels on Mans Neck And Dies

Minneapolis police officers who have not been publicly identified have been fired after a video went viral of a man dying after an officer kneels on his neck.

In a shocking video a Minneapolis police officer was arresting a man, identified at 46-year-old George Floyd, when the officer is scene kneeling on the mans neck in front of witnesses. Witnesses that posted the horrifying scene on social media.

According to witnesses at the scene the man could be heard yelling he couldn’t breathe and not to kill him while others were yelling for the officer to take his knee out of his neck.

“You’re going to just sit there with your knee on his neck?”

Minneapolis Police response to the incident was that they were responding to a forgery report when they arrived a forty year man appeared to be medically distressed. According to police he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

After the announcement of the officers being fired protesters took to the streets.

See video below

