This Sunday, May 10th on Mother’s Day, Babyface will be honoring all the mothers! So, join @Babyface on Instagram Live for his “Waiting To Exhale Soundtrack Special.” It’s expected to be a big love fest with your favorite jams from the 1995 movie soundtrack. Also, Babyface has confirmed that he plans to release new music soon. I will definitely keep you posted on all the details!

