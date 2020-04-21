CLOSE
Russell Wilson Annoyed With Ciara Filing Her Nails Is Utterly Hilarious

With most salons in the country closed indefinitely, it's a struggle out there even for our favorite couple.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Hands down: Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson are one of the cutest and most inspiring Black couples in the game.

But even the best couples can get annoyed with one another, especially when trapped in the house during the coronavirus quarantine. This was seen on Monday night when the “Level Up” singer was filing her nails in front of her Seattle Seahawks husband, who clearly was annoyed.

“When the nail shop is closed,” the expectant mother captioned in a post on Instagram with a video of her sitting next to Russell.

“This is how it goes, ladies,” she says and she vigorously files each of her long nails.

Meanwhile, Russell couldn’t be more over it. Yet, catching her soul mate’s expression, she says, “Just another day of quarantine” and keeps on filing, to which Russell rolls his eyes again, probably wishing the shops would open ASAP.

Hilarious!

View this post on Instagram

When the nail shop is closed 🤣. #QurantineLife

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

While Russell wasn’ amused, Ciara’s fans were.

“GIIIRRRLLL!!! It took me three days to take off my acrylics 😭😭😭 The struggle is REAL!,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Girl you bout to be filing nubs going that hard 😹

Outside of this adorable nails debacle, all is well with the Wilson family, as they just learned that they are expecting a baby boy soon. Look at how excited Future Jr. and Sierra are to hear the news!

 

 

We couldn’t be happier for them!

Now during the quarantine, the issue with keeping with one’s nails isn’t rare.

Last week, Swizz Beatz stepped in to help his wife Alicia Keys to help give her a quarantine manicure. But of course, she had to give her hubby detailed directions on how and what to scrape off using the acetone.

“Quarantine Day 33 😳 I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100% 😂😂😂 #Deans FYI I was joking,” he captioned the loving video.

Listen: he looks STRESSED! But hey this is commitment and the couple that slays together, stays together.

 

 

Meanwhile earlier this month, Jada Pinkett-Smith found herself in a pickle, when she realized that while shopping for the family’s essentials, she forgot to buy acetone, and needed her fans to help.

“The nail struggle is realllllllll!,” she captioned in a video she posted.

Showing her long polished nails to the camera, Jada asked her followers, “Do you see this?”

Adding, “I don’t have any acetone in this house to soak off these nails. Now, I was worried about paper towels and toilet paper, food. Not acetone. I’m upset because of these little swamp things.”

View this post on Instagram

The nail struggle is realllllllll!

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

 

Ha! We hope Jada finally took them off.

BEAUTIES: How are your nails faring during the lockdown?

