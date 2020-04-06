Scientists are turning to poop to predict coronavirus outbreaks

How will we know when it’s safe to stop sheltering in place and go come outside?

According to a report on One Zero, it could come down to surveying poop.

Scientists are turning to sewage surveillance to predict new outbreaks faster.

The coronavirus is spread when people cough and sneeze, but, it’s also spread through fecal matter, which can be traced in sewage systems. This could be a powerful tool to help monitor COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Dozens of scientists across the globe are sampling poo to find tiny shreds of the coronavirus that can serve as an early warning of outbreaks.

In theory, if viral levels reach a certain threshold, health experts can tell more people to stay home. When viral loads abate, they can tell people it’s okay to fraternize.

