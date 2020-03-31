Motivational Speaker Niya Brown Matthews Beats Coronavirus

Certified Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Niya Brown Matthews has so much to be thankful for. She is one of many who have actually survived a COVID-19 diagnosis.
The best selling author was rushed to the hospital on March 24 after having suffered flu-like symptoms, even while social distancing.
She says she was barely able to breath and passed out in the hospital lobby. From there she was placed on oxygen, hooked to an EKG, IV, meds and tubes. Feeling like “death was knocking on my literally”, Matthews turned to her faith but had to admit that she felt fearful.
She found encouragement in her faith, gospel music and was very encouraged by Tyler Perry’s social media challenge, #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge. She even mustered up enough strength to sing her version from her hospital bed:
View this post on Instagram
I was debating about posting this video because I didn’t want to add any sadness to the current climate our country is in, & also because I mostly post motivational posts,but this morning my heart is heavy & I chose to post this to bring awareness & to share my current realty of being in the hospital for four days now fighting for my life against this ugly virus called #covid19 @tylerperry you have no idea that when you started #hegotthewholeworldchallenge it was going to impact me the way it it did. I been watching these videos from my room. It reminded me that despite what it looks like right now in my current state, in our country we we will overcome this epidemic. ….I cried writing this post because I’ve never felt so vulnerable in my life as I do now but this is bigger than me.My symptoms happened so fast they literally caught me off guard. The typical Flu-like symptoms minus the fever for two days until day 3 I felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest barely being able to breathe. I’m asking myself, how did this happen to me? Being home mostly, only going out as little as possible for the essentials, which my husband did mostly. On Mar 24 my life changed being rushed to the hospital not being able to breath, passing out in the hospital lobby, given oxygen to breathe, hooked to a EKG, IV, meds and tubes. I was feeling like death was knocking on my door literally. Even though I’m a woman of Faith, I had a second of fear creep in because of how fast this happened. Now here I am being in this hospital quarantined away from my family whom I miss so much has been the loneliest feeling in the world. So many thoughts going through my head, Nurses wearing these hazmat suits. I have no appetite, no taste, weak, headaches, blood pressure kept going up, to weak to get out of bed so they give you blood thinners to avoid blood clots, coughing all day. I’m sharing my current experience to bring awareness. LISTEN to what the CDC is saying about taking precautionary measures #selfdistancing PLEASE! Thank u @taraharpphotography and my prayer warriors, fam & friends ❤️ #emoryuniversity staff for taking care of me. I’ll be home soon. Love you all 😘 Niya #pleaseshare
But here is the good news! After five days in the hospital fighting for her life, with the love of her family, the care of compassionate doctors and nurses and with the prayers of the righteous availing much, she was able to walk out of the hospital, cleared of covid-19.
To God be the glory. We will continue to pray for her as she continues to recover.
View this post on Instagram
Who’s report do you believe? Isaiah 43:2 I Love you all 🙏🏾 Please SHARE Thank You to the @emoryuniversity staff for caring for me.🙏🏾 #covid19 #coronavirus #selfdistancing #hope #faith #thebloodstillworks . . @cbsnews @fox5atlanta @cbs46 @sistercircletv @goodmorningamerica @theshaderoom
We hear so much about the deaths, we wanted to share life with you.
Be encouraged everyone. God still heals. And Niya Brown Matthews is living proof.
View this post on Instagram
Staying in good spirits as I heal from this #covid19. God is soooo good🙌🏾 Today was a better day and I was able to sit in my favorite swing. I’m in quarantine as I fully recover but I’m grateful to be HOME & ALIVE😭😭😭 I love my amazing husband and daughter for being my caretakers. THANKS @taraharpphotography for making me smile today 😘 I’m turning my lemons into lemonade by being grateful, optimistic and keeping the faith. ❤️ I love you all for the messages, and texts! Just know God is a HEALER! Continue to share my story & videos to bring awareness to #socialdistancing and the importance of staying HOME as we flatten the curve. Love, Niya . #covid_19 #hope #faith #socialdistancing #quarantine #coronaviruspandemic #corona #coronavirus #coronavirussurvivor
