NC Cities Not Disconnecting Water During Coronavirus Epidemic

Several cities around North Carolina are making sure residents still have water, regardless of payment, during the coronavirus health crises.

The Mayor of Charlotte, Vi Lyles, the Mayor of Charlotte said that in response to the COVID-19, Charlotte Water plans to not disconnect customers if they are not able to pay at this time. And, the city says any household that has been disconnected will be reconnected.

The City of Raleigh also plans to do the same during this outbreak, “to ensure customers have access to clean drinking water.”

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to urge the public to wash their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. They also say to try not to touch your face with unwashed hand”

