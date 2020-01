Success starts now! It’s a new year and the time to take action is right now!

Don’t take your time on this earth for granted.

Stop dwelling on Yesterday or even being anxious about tomorrow.

Give Today your best effort.

All you have is right now.

Let go of “I’ll get to it” and “Maybe, tomorrow.”

Do it now!

-@ChirlGirl

