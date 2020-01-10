Faith Evans Is Not Happy With Documentary

Faith Evans is not a happy camper regrading the documentary for the late Biggie.

Faith thought the documentary would bring out the good in him not focusing on all the negative things that went on especially when the two were married. Faith says, “They are past that point in life. I feel upset that Im attached to it. I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place.”

She also stated the Biggie’s mother was blindsided by the whole thing as well.

The documentary is set to be release January 14th on Lifetime

Karen Vaughn Posted 19 hours ago

