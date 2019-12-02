Tyler Perry Studio Will Open For The Public In 2020

If you plan to take a trip to Atlanta in 2020 get excited to put Tyler Perry Studio tour on your agenda!

That’s right Tyler Perry will open his studio doors to the public in 2020. During the tour you will get to see 12 soundstages, a baseball field, a jail, mansions and even a white house look alike!

Tyler Perry wants his studio to become a tourist attraction!

Tyler Perry Opens Movie Studio

Posted 16 hours ago

