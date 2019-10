Transitioning to a plant-based or vegan lifestyle presents a challenge to many people. Indeed, becoming vegan requires lots of commitment and sacrifice. Are you willing to give up eating animal flesh in exchange for a plant-based lifestyle? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the issue with renowned Vegan Chef, Joya.

Transitioning to a Plant-Based – Vegan Lifestyle

Ron Holland

