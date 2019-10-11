Petition Demands FBI Take Over Joshua Brown’s Murder Case

People are continuing to remain suspicious of the Dallas Police Department after Joshua Brown, who testified against Amber Guyger in her murder case, was killed. An online petition is now demanding that the FBI take over the investigation into Brown’s murder.

“The seeming revenge killing of Joshua Brown, who testified recently against Dallas Police Department officer Amber Guyger, is unlikely to get a full and impartial investigation by the Dallas Police Department,” reads the petition on Change.org. “Therefore, it is in the best interest of impartiality and justice that the FBI step in and take over the investigation. This terrible murder qualifies for FBI involvement on two fronts: public corruption and civil rights.”

Joshua was the next door neighbor of Botham Jean, who was killed by Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, in September of last year. Brown gave an emotional testimony where he claimed that he never heard any verbal commands being given before he heard gun shots fired that killed Jean. Brown worked closely with the DA’s office to ensure Guyger’s conviction, which ultimately resulted in her 10 year prison sentence.

Then, last Friday, Brown was shot and killed. On Tuesday, The DPD announced that they arrested Jacquerious Mitchell, a 20-year-old Black guy who told cops that he and two other men traveled from Louisiana to Dallas “to purchase drugs from Brown.” When the alleged drug deal reportedly turned physical for some undisclosed reason, cops say Mitchell claimed Brown shot him in the chest. That was when the police claimed Mitchell said Brown was also shot twice in the chest by Thaddeous Green, a 22-year-old who cops say is still at large. Michael Mitchell, 32, was the suspected getaway driver in the Friday incident. He was arrested at a Louisiana motel on Tuesday evening, according to NBC News.

The police have yet to present evidence of the alleged drug deal, aside from cops claiming that they “confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and $4,157 in cash” from Brown’s apartment. It was also unclear, why Brown would take part in a drug deal fresh off his high-profile testimony during the Guyger murder trial.

Brown was expected to testify in the civil trial being brought against the city of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department. With the elimination of his witness testimony that many people credit to Guyger’s conviction, the Dallas Police Department now has a better chance to defend itself in court whenever the civil suit trial starts.

According to the Jean family’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt, Brown didn’t even want to testify initially. “The State knew Joshua Brown didn’t want to testify due to concerns for his safety,” he tweeted. “He flew to California when the trial began. They threatened him with jail if he didn’t return. He went straight from the airport to the court. Dallas County has a duty to protect him. They failed.”

Since Brown’s death, many publications have continually criminalized Brown, despite the 28-year-old’s initial transparency about his criminal record during Guyger’s murder trial.

The Dallas police have insisted that Browns murder is not connected to Guyger’s murder trial. Many people, including the people behind the Change.org petition are not convinced.

“Without FBI involvement, any investigation will be permanently tainted by possible bias or corruption within the Dallas Police Department,” the petition reads. “There is a clear need for outside eyes to gather information, speak to witnesses, and get to the bottom of this young man’s murder.”

Petition Demands FBI Take Over Joshua Brown's Murder Case was originally published on newsone.com

