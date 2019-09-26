Big Daddy Kane and 9th Wonder In NCMHOF Class of 2019!

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced the names of individuals that will be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

The list includes:

Elizabeth Cotten – Grammy Award winning blues and folk musician born in Carrboro, North Carolina.

– Grammy Award winning blues and folk musician born in Carrboro, North Carolina. 9th Wonder – Hip-Hop producer, record executive, rapper, and lecturer born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

– Hip-Hop producer, record executive, rapper, and lecturer born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Merle Watson – Two time Grammy Award winning folk/bluegrass guitarist born in Deep Gap, North Carolina.

– Two time Grammy Award winning folk/bluegrass guitarist born in Deep Gap, North Carolina. Mitch Easter – Producer, musician, and songwriter born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

– Producer, musician, and songwriter born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Big Daddy Kane – Grammy Award winning hip-hop recording artist and actor from Raleigh, North Carolina

This organization honors legends who have made significant contributions to American Music

For the first time, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame also announced that inductees Pastor Shirley Caesar and Kellie Pickler will return to the Induction Ceremony as highlight inductees in October.

And the official induction of the 2019 class will take place on October 17, 2019 at a red carpet Induction Ceremony in Kannapolis, NC.

The Ceremony will be open to the public, will include a pre-ceremony reception for VIP ticket holders, and will host live performances by NCMHOF inductees.

Here’s some more info on the NC Hall Music Hall of Fame:

