According to Huggy Tasha on Power opened up a daycare center way too quickly! And not just the building, she got kids and everything. She did it quicker than a church with a building fund. Huggy is so into Power he and his friends started a, “who’s getting killed next on Power Pool!” Huggy’s money is Tasha’s new friend Q because, “every man who comes into Tasha’s life ends up losing theirs.”

Huggy Lowdown: Who’s Going To Die Next On ‘Power’? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

