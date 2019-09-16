Local Workers Join UAW Strike at GM Plants

Charlotte workers are joining in on the nation-wide strike on General Motors.

Local are walking in picket lines in front of the Service Parts Operation Building over in the Steele Creek area of town.

More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers walked off GM factory floors or set up picket lines as the week kicked off contract talks with the company deteriorated into a strike.

No one could say when the strike would end, but the union is saying that GM has budged very little in months, while on the GM side, their people say that GM said it made substantial offers including higher wages and factory investments.

33 manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S., as well as 22 parts distribution warehouses, have been closed down operations due to the negotiations.

