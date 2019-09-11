The Queen City Remembers 911 at Bearden Park.

Charlotte is remembering 9/11 with a flag display with the name and photo of each victim who died in the attacks in 2001.

Romare Bearden Park, locate at 300 S. Church Street, is featuring 2,977 flags set up in the shape of the World Trade Center Towers.

A memorial ceremony will be hosted by the members of the Fire Department of New York Engine-217 to honor the victims and first-responders of 9/11.

A bell will ring at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m., 10:03 a.m., and 10:28 a.m. to honor the attacks that occurred at those times. The memorial will be available to visit through Thursday, Sept. 12. “Always Remember!” -@ChirlGirl

