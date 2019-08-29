Yes, hurricane season has approached us and Hurricane Dorian has arrived, looking to approach land this Labor Day weekend.
Hurricane Dorian Here Is What We Know:
- Tracking away from heading away from Puerto Rico
- Looking to strengthen to a category 3 prior to touch land over the holiday weekend.
- Those residing in the northwestern and central Bahamas are should keep a close eye on the storm.
- Wind speeds were last reported at 85 miles per hour.
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared the State Of Emergency.
