You’ve seen Inayah Lamis before. Maybe it was the “Boo’d Up” cover that went viral on Instagram. Or her hilarious mix of gospel and non-secular on Terrell. Point is, the Houston native is coming and she’s coming completely as herself – mother, singer and a thousand percent personality.

In her debut sit down with The Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios, Lamis remarks on how she’s dealt with blowing up via social media, her gospel background and being a singer since the age of two, why she enjoys having a sugar daddy some 25 years her senior, why she promotes her honest-to-God life on social media and why one life-changing experience set her on the course she’s on now.

Inayah Lamis Explains The Life-Changing Moment That Spawned “Fairy Tale”, Her Sugar Daddy & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 5 hours ago

