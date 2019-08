If her first round victory is any indication of what we can expect from her, Serena Williams is not playing any games this year at the “2019 U.S. Open”. Maria Sharapova had to find out first hand as she got “steamrolled” in straight sets (6-1, 6-1). Serena advances to the second round & whoever she’s facing, they have a tough challenge in front of them. Do your thing lady!

Also On 105.3 RnB: