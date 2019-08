This story makes no sense to Damon, and it actually might make you cringe. A 70-year-old British man was awarded $24,000 after medical malpractice. He went to have a bladder procedure and was apparently mixed up with another patient. Long story short the doctors ended up circumcising and now he’s $24,000 richer.

Posted 3 hours ago

