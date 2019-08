Boogie Cousins is injured and as of now there’s no telling when he’ll be cleared to play again. There has been talk of who they’ll sign to play center but, Guy Torry doesn’t like who they’re talking about. He says he’d rather suit up and play then have Dwight Howard be a Laker.

Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

