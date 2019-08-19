All of our brown skin is beautiful! We should all love and embrace each and every shade of Black. Over the weekend Guy wore a shirt with Lisa Bonet on it and a woman took offence to it. She asked him why he had “that light skin B” on his shirt. She went on to ask what his problem with dark skin women was. Guy made it clear that he doesn’t have an issue with any skin tone and just liked Lisa Bonet. As a people, Guy says we need to drop the whole skin tone debate.

If Guy Were You: Drop The Light Skin Vs. Dark Skin Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

