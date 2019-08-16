CLOSE
Cardi B and Reebok Team Up for New Line of AthLeisure Wear.

Have you seen Cardi B’s new Reebok commercial?

She is seen sitting under a hair dryer wearing their athleisure apparel line called the “Meet You There Collection.”

Our girl stays true to her Bronx game, accent and swagger in the commercial.

“A lot of people always talking about how I talk,” she explains. “I have a very deep accent, and I started feeling real insecure about it, but it’s like, ‘Nah, forget it.’ I gotta be real with myself all the time. That’s what I gotta do to stay me.”

You are going to love this!

-@ChirlGirl

