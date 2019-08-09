A New York City judge is denying actor Cuba Gooding Jr.’s motion to dismiss a groping case that was brought against him. The Oscar winner stands accused of forcibly touching a woman at a Manhattan rooftop bar in June. Court documents show there are two witnesses who say it never happened and video from the bar to prove it. The case is set to go to trial early next month.

(Source-Black America Web)

Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Cuba Gooding Jr. Groping Case was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

JC Posted 14 hours ago

