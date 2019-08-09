CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Cuba Gooding Jr. Groping Case

A New York City judge is denying actor Cuba Gooding Jr.’s motion to dismiss a groping case that was brought against him. The Oscar winner stands accused of forcibly touching a woman at a Manhattan rooftop bar in June. Court documents show there are two witnesses who say it never happened and video from the bar to prove it. The case is set to go to trial early next month.

(Source-Black America Web)

Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Cuba Gooding Jr. Groping Case was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
 21 hours ago
08.08.19
Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look…
 21 hours ago
08.08.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Confederate’ Show Dies At HBO…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close