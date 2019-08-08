Who knew Trina was embarking on a career in real estate before she got a call to work with Trick Daddy?! Ok, some knew, but it’s news for others and the way she tells the story is very captivating.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On June 21, Trina released what the game’s been missing: The One, an album featuring artists like DJ Khaled, Dave East, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and more. In her interview up top, she talks with Headkrack about how she blossomed into a rap artist, what makes this new music of hers stand out, how her music has evolved and what she’s learned about the industry over the years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

How Trina Went From A Career In Real Estate To Rapping [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com