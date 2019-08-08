CLOSE
Mary J. Blige And Nas Donate Proceeds From Baltimore Concert To Local Rec Center

Royal Farms Arena and Live Nation are reportedly teaming up with Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young to donate a portion of the proceeds from the Mary J. Blige and Nas concert to Liberty Rec and Tech Center.

According to Fox 5, the donation plans to directly support a variety of music programs at the center. Liberty Rec And Tech Center’s mission is to provide wrap around services that include academic enrichment and personal support to children, their families and the community.

Mary J. Blige and Nas recently announced Baltimore as an additional stop on their Royalty Tour on August 29th.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at LiveNation.com

