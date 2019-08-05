Join C.W. Williams for the “Back To School Community Health Fair!

Join the C. W. Williams Community Health Center as it hosts it’s 5th Annual Back To School Community Health Fair on Saturday, August 10th, at 3333 Wilkinson Boulevard, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, rain or shine.

The health fair will offer back to school and sports physicals for a just $25 fee and free immunizations with physicals. They will be giving away free book bags and school supplies with over 40 vendors participating.

There will also be free food, games, raffles, and fun for the entire family. Parents, please bring vaccination records if your kids are needing immunizations. Admission to the health fair is free to the public.

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: