Join 1053 R&B, along with the Incredible DJ Polo at Barbershop Talk on Thursday, July 25th, from 5:30pm-8:30pm at West Charlotte High School!

It brings together local barbers & the community to address the conversations held in the shops.

The event provides a safe space for men to talk about issues that impact their lifestyle, individual well-being and family health.

Free dinner & entertainment will be provided.

– @ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: