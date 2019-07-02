One Dead In High Speed Chase With NC Trooper

Monday afternoon a high-speed chase took place in Johnston County. During the chase, shots were exchanged between the North Carolina State Trooper and the suspect.

According to WRAL.COM , the chase ended in a crash on U.S. Business 70. The suspect stole a wrecker from Paul Auto Sales lot. The suspect has been reported dead at the scene of the crash.

North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that US 70 Business will reopen after 6:30pm.

