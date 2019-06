Yesterday was the second night of the Democratic Debate and it got interesting. Kamala Harris basically told all of the candidates to shut up and then she went in on Joe Biden. Just like before, Chris Paul summarizes the debate using songs. You don’t want to miss this!

Jamai Harris Posted

