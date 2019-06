Jim Clyburn held South Carolina’s Fish Fry last Friday and it was a hit. They had fish, hot sauce and 21 democratic presidential candidates. Huggy says there’s no way he can remember 21 candidates but he can name 21 different types of fish. And of course, in typical Huggy fashion…he named 21 types of fish to prove his point.

Posted 15 hours ago

