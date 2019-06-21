That’s What I Think: Joe Biden Needs To Sit Down

Damon thinks, if Joe Biden is our only hope against Trump then we have no hope. He says Biden was a great “sidekick” for Obama and he was lovable but “it’s too late for Joe Biden to be president.” He’s not exactly young, he’s 76-years-old. At 76 you need to go “sit down somewhere” and you sure don’t need that workload. He says he loves senior citizens and some are highly functional and great people but Damon doesn’t exactly want him “running the country.”

