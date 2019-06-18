Former Panthers RB And XFL Legend Rod Smart Missing

The XFL legend and former Carolina Panthers running back Rod Smart “He Hates Me”, reported missing since June 12th, 2019. It’s noted as unusual behavior for him to go this long without communication.

Lancaster County police are asking for the publics help in locating 42-year-old Torrold Smart. He was seen near Charlotte and Fort Mill in Indian Land.

Smart was last spotted driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima (license plate PJR-1759). Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388.

Victoria Posted June 18, 2019

