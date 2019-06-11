Huggy Lowdown: Things NBA Fans Say



Game 5 of the NBA Finals was nothing short of insane! KD was back and then he was hurt again, the Raptors fans cheered when KD was injured, The Warriors were on a roll, and Kyle Lowry missed what would have been a game winning shot. Now everybody’s fans are coming up with excuses as to what happened on the court last night. Hear Huggy hilariously break it down in the audio above.

Jamai Harris Posted June 11, 2019

