Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Was Pre-Diabetic Before Joining Weight Watchers

Oprah Winfrey has never remained tight-lipped about her struggles with her weight throughout the years. As the face of Weight Watchers, she has served as a national inspiration to people who have also battled with weight gain and have had a hard time making healthier choices. Winfrey has now revealed that before she joined Weight Watchers, her health had began to take a turn for the worse due to her own poor choices in food.

In honor of Global Wellness Day, the media mogul has shared that before becoming the face of Weight Watchers, she was pre-diabetic and also had high blood pressure. Since her mother Vernita, who died last November, was diabetic and dependent on insulin it was important to Winfrey to get her blood sugar under control.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Winfrey credited Weight Watchers with helping her understand that being healthy isn’t all about the numbers on the scale.

“Beyond the weight, WW has helped me make healthier choices and understand the real numbers that matter most,” she said in a letter to Weight Watchers members that was also shared with People.

The 65-year-old proudly said that her blood sugar levels are “back to normal” and added that her blood pressure “is now stabilized and in a healthy range.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Since joining Weight Watchers Winfrey has lost 42 pounds.

Weight Watchers rebranded themselves last year and shortened their name to WW, changed their slogan to “Wellness That Works” and added fitness points to the meal plan that members earn when they work out.

SEE ALSO: Stedman Graham Gushes Over How Easy It Is Loving Oprah: “I Want The Best For Her” [VIDEO]

“Just as all calories are not created equal, the same is true for activities: 100 calories burned walking is not the same as 100 calories burned lifting weights or running,” the company said in a statement last year.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years 13 photos Launch gallery 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years 1. Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. The classic '70s layered look. Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. The bigger her career got, the bigger her hair. Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. She brought the '90s in with style...and fringe. Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Boss bangs and buoyancy. Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Looks like Oprah rocked the chic bowl cut before RiRi became known for it. Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Queen O's hair is full of life. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Tamed golden curls are her go-to look. Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. This elegant curly updo works for Oprah, the actress. Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Nothing's better than having a little bounce in your curl. A lot in Oprah's case. Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. The media mogul's 'fro is on fleek. Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Locks fit for a Queen. Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Her straightened push-back is laid to the gods. Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years Oprah Winfrey is a queen that deserves her flowers. She’s a television executive, filmmaker, philanthropist, actress, author and so many other things that can’t fit under one title. She is best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind and the blueprint for all of the talk shows that came after it. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] The Oprah Winfrey Show hit the airwaves on September 8, 1986 and ran until May 25, 2011, something that was unprecedented at the time. When the show first began, The Oprah Winfrey Show was able to double the viewership of Phil Donahue’s national audience. At the time, Donahue had the number one daytime talk show in America. Oprah claimed that crown and for many years to come, a black woman dominated the airwaves and the daytime talk industry. Oprah got into acting in 1985, giving us the classic The Color Purple film, directed by Steven Spielberg. Oprah was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. In 1998, she produced and starred in Beloved, based on the Toni Morrison novel of the same name. Oprah Winfrey co-founded the women’s cable television network Oxygen, which launched almost 19 years ago, on February 2, 2000. Then in 2008, Oprah formed her own network, the Oprah Winfrey Network, best known by the acronym OWN. The Oprah Winfrey Network is in over 82 million homes as of 2015 and features both non-scripted family programming and scripted drama. It’s home of some very popular television shows such as Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, Ava DuVernay’s New Orleans based drama Queen Sugar and the religious church drama Greenleaf, which holds the title of OWN’s highest-rated series premiere to date. Most recently, Will Packer brought reality television to OWN with his dating show Ready to Love. Oprah’s network has also ordered a second Will Packer production, Ambitions, which is set to premiere some time in 2019. Oprah remains one of the most dominant people in the industry. She’s definitely one of the wealthiest celebs in the world, not just the United States but THE WORLD. And even though she’s been in the game for a long time, she continues to serve us looks. I mean, when you’re worth billions, you should never serve anything but the very best, right? It’s only right that we celebrate Oprah by compiling some of her best looks in a gallery. Make sure you check them out. It’s totally worth it!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Was Pre-Diabetic Before Joining Weight Watchers was originally published on getuperica.com