Chris Redd just wrapped up his second season of Saturday Night Live but he’s still working. He’s hitting the road and “acting a fool” on stage, which is one of his favorite things to do.

Since he’s moved to NYC he’s been trying to learn the city. So far he’s learned that “they don’t use trashcans,” and, “their rats take the train.” He needs more time to really learn the city because when he’s there he’s working and when he’s not doing SNL he’s on the road.

He’s headlining at Caroline’s on Broadway tonight until Saturday and then hitting the road and heading to London.

Chris Redd: Even The Rats In NYC ‘Take The Train’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 6, 2019

