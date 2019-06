Everybody knows Donald Trump has his issues and isn’t exactly a nice person! But, what may be lesser known is that his son in law, Jared Kushner is his go to guy. Kushner, Ivanka’s husband does a good amount of Trump’s dirty work! Chris Paul breaks down all of the pairs dirt in the Morning Minute.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morning Minute: Jared Kushner Is Trump’s Right Hand Man was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 5, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: