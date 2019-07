Meet Glennis Grace. Apparently, she’s from the Netherlands and stole Whitney Houston’s voice.

WHAT IN THE HOLY HELL!?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/wBkvcd3GiR — Mr Burge (@mr_burge) April 17, 2017

THIS WOMAN IS A PROBLEM 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/94xjqAh0iL — Mr Burge (@mr_burge) April 17, 2017

IM GOING TO TRY AND SLEEP THIS OFF 😱😨😭 pic.twitter.com/wBw5aaLho0 — Mr Burge (@mr_burge) April 17, 2017

