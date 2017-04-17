Carmelo and LaLa Anthony SEPARATED!!!

OH NO!!! Another one bites the dust!!!

Carmelo and LaLa Anthony have separated according to TMZ.

The site reports that the couple are living separately and LaLa moved out of their home and into her own in NYC last week. It has been said that the couple has had their ups and downs especially this past NBA season with talks of Melo being possibly traded to another team by the Knicks.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The split between the two is amicable and neither is looking to uproot their 10 year old son Kiyan from school and friends. The two were spotted together last weekend for their son’s basketball game.

But it may not last long though, New York Knicks President Phil Jackson announced to the world it’s time for Melo to go.

No divorce talk yet, just separation. The couple got married in 2010.

First Janet Jackson….now LaLa.

RELATED: Lala and Carmelo Anthony Want To Be Like Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @oldschool1053