[WATCH]: Sisqo Remakes His Thong Song Into LeBron Song

*Surprised face*

Yes….you just witnessed that. LOL!!!

Sisqo took the time and redid his top 2000’s hit “The Thong Song” into an ode one of the best players of our time…LeBron James.

It’s too hilarious to pass up and share with the world. Dru Hill’s lead singer rag on some of the top players to Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Watch the parody and let us know what you think. Did Sisqo kill it or should he just leave the Thong Song alone?

Here’s the original song incase you forgot:

