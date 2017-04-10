Happy Birthday Babyface!

5 reads Leave a comment
Happy Birthday to the one and only living R&B legend Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds! The father of three turns 58 today!
What are some of your favorite Babyface songs? Comment below.
RELATED: Babyface’s Decision To Do ‘DWTS’: ‘I Did This For My Mom’
Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @oldschool1053
20 Babyface Songs You Didn't Know He Wrote Or Produced
14 photos Launch gallery
20 Babyface Songs You Didn't Know He Wrote Or Produced
1. Karyn White - SuperwomanSource: 1 of 14
2. TLC - Diggin On YouSource: 2 of 14
3. Boyz II Men - Water Runs DrySource: 3 of 14
4. Bobby Brown - Humpin' AroundSource: 4 of 14
5. Madonna - Take A BowSource: 5 of 14
6. Dru Hill - Were Not Making Love No MoreSource: 6 of 14
7. After 7 - Ready Or NotSource: 7 of 14
8. Whitney Houston - I'm Your Baby TonightSource: 8 of 14
comments – add yours