Is Oprah Thinking About Running For President?

An Evening With Oprah - Sydney

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

Oprah is having second thoughts about running for President of United States … and you have President Trump to thank for that.

Check out what Oprah said on Bloomberg’s The David Rubinstein Show turns out Trump’s first 5 weeks in office have been very inspiring to her.

