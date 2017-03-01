CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Rihanna Accepts Her Humanitarian Award [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Prince Harry Visits The Caribbean - Day 11

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty

Yesterday, Rihanna accepted the Humanitarian Of The Year award from the Harvard Foundation. Rihanna received her award for her work in her native island of Barbados. You can watch the full speech above.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Rihanna’s speech starts around 1:19.

ALSO SEE:

BEST IN SHOW: Rihanna Channels Marie Antoinette For Fenty x Puma
26 photos

Rihanna Accepts Her Humanitarian Award [VIDEO] was originally published on KYSDC.com

Harvard , humanitarian award , Rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 22 hours ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 7 days ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close