Yesterday, Rihanna accepted the Humanitarian Of The Year award from the Harvard Foundation. Rihanna received her award for her work in her native island of Barbados. You can watch the full speech above.

Rihanna’s speech starts around 1:19.

Rihanna Accepts Her Humanitarian Award [VIDEO] was originally published on KYSDC.com