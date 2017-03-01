0 reads Leave a comment
Yesterday, Rihanna accepted the Humanitarian Of The Year award from the Harvard Foundation. Rihanna received her award for her work in her native island of Barbados. You can watch the full speech above.
Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!
Rihanna’s speech starts around 1:19.
ALSO SEE:
- Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead Of Michael Jackson In Billboard History
- #BlackGirlMagic :: Rihanna Pays Homage To Amelia Earhart In One Of Her Best Photo Shoots Yet
- Rihanna Collaborates With Manolo Blahnik For Second Shoe Collection
Rihanna Accepts Her Humanitarian Award [VIDEO] was originally published on KYSDC.com
comments – add yours