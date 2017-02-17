Dr. Drai Talks Vaginal Dryness, Painful Sex & More

TJMS
| 02.17.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

jacquereiddrdrai

2/17/17-Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with OBYN Dr. Drai to talk about painful sex and what women can do to fix it.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

“Vaginitis is a fancy term for an infection down there. The most common cause is a yeast infection. Watch out for any burning or discharge. Always wrap it up and have safe sex.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

ALSO SEE:

What Black Women Need To Know About Ectopic Pregnancy

New Study Confirms Bias Toward Black Women’s Natural Hair

Why We Need To See Black Women As God

Salute The Sisters: 7 Things That Wouldn’t Exist Without Black Women
8 photos

Dr. Drai Talks Vaginal Dryness, Painful Sex & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Dr. Drai , Jacque Reid , sex

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 day ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 4 days ago
06.28.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 7 days ago
06.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close