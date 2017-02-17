2/17/17-Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with OBYN Dr. Drai to talk about painful sex and what women can do to fix it.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

“Vaginitis is a fancy term for an infection down there. The most common cause is a yeast infection. Watch out for any burning or discharge. Always wrap it up and have safe sex.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

ALSO SEE:

What Black Women Need To Know About Ectopic Pregnancy

New Study Confirms Bias Toward Black Women’s Natural Hair

Why We Need To See Black Women As God

Dr. Drai Talks Vaginal Dryness, Painful Sex & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com